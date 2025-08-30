Holly Willoughby debuts new look as husband Dan Baldwin plots TV return

Holly Willoughby looked radiant as she unveiled her new look in a glossy Wylde Moon campaign, which she shared to Instagram on Friday.

The former This Morning host, 44, showcased a fresh style as she swapped her signature floral ITV frocks for a chic black vest and beachy waves.

Holly looked stunning as she confidently embraced her natural beauty with minimum makeup.

In the snap, she appeared fresh-faced while posing alongside one of her perfumes.

The presenter also wore a gold chain necklace engraved with the initials of her three children- sons Harry, 16, and Chester, 10, and daughter Belle, 13.

Holly's post comes after reports suggested that she is relying on her TV producer, husband Dan Baldwin, to help her stage a major comeback.

A source tells Closer: 'Dan has been an incredible support, but he's under pressures running his production company.

The insider added that Holly is hopeful her husband will help her land her next big show and reclaim her 'golden girl status.'

Dan has produced several primetime hits including Gladiators and Michael Mclyntyre's Big Show.

He has also worked on projects Holly has fronted, such as Celebrity Juice, Take Off with Bradley & Holly and Freeze the Fear with Him Wof.