Beatrice, Eugenie meet Prince Harry amid King Charles absence 

Who will meet Prince Harry in King Charles' absence?

Prince Harry's much-awaited meeting with King Charles is at 'risk' due to a dairy clash, but two royals are expected to see their cousin.

The Duke of Sussex is set to attend the WellChild Awards in London on September 8. Notably, on the same day, the monarch will mark a sombre event, the death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth.

Royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that it is highly likely that King Charles will be in Scotland during Harry's UK trip, which will cause difficulty in arranging their meeting.

However, she claimed that the Duke of Sussex "may well see some of his cousins – such as Princess Eugenie or Princess Beatrice..."

In conversation with the Mirror, Jennie further stated, "...I don’t think there’s any likelihood of a meeting with William or Catherine."

She added, "The rift between the brothers remains too deep, and William has far too much going on in his life to worry about the Harry problem."

Speaking of Harry and William's reunion, Jennie predicted that it would not happen anytime soon.