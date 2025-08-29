Princess Anne's beloved person joins ranks of Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla

Princess Anne's Husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence Just Joined Princess Kate and Queen Camilla by receiving a special title from King Charles.

Laurence was invested with the Insignia of a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order by King Charles on August 21.

The monarch honoured his brother-in-law with a new title when the royal family's spending time out of the public eye, taking a summer getaway at Balmoral Castle.

It is the highest title available within the Order and is also held by Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla and other royal spouses.

Sir Tim could debut his new insignia at the state visit for President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle next month.

The title was established in 1896 by Queen Victoria to recognise personal service to the royal family or the monarch.

The 70-year-old became the first member of the royal family to receive the honour since Kate Middleton.

Queen Elizabeth named her granddaughter-in-law as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, the female equivalent of a Knight Grand Cross, on April 29, 2019, which happened to be Kate and Prince William‘s eighth wedding anniversary.

Others with the honour include fellow royal spouses Queen Camilla and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Blood members of the royal family are also part of the club, including Prince Edward and Prince Andrew. Meanwhile, Princess Anne was made a Dame Grand Cross in 1974 before becoming Grand Master in 2007.

While Princess Kate, 43, is a member of the Royal Victorian Order, her husband Prince William is not. But as heir to the throne, he will one day be Sovereign of the Order like King Charles is currently.