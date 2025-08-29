Justin Bieber, Hailey serve couple goals with back to back loved up outings

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey looked happier than ever as they packed on the PDA while hosting The League X Blem event in LA on Thursday, following recent reports of marital strife.

The Love Yourself singer, 31, who has raised concerns about his mental health in recent months, kissed the model as they looked completely smitten with each other.

The Never Say Never hitmaker, showed off his toned physique and tattooed arms in a white shirt paired with a red trousers and a cap.

Meanwhile, model Hailey, 28, flashed a glimpse of her toned midriff in a white crop top and denim jeans.

This back-to-back outings comes after the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic day out together in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

For context, Justin has recently dropped his new album, Swag and is said to be in a much better place, with Hailey following rumours of a split.

Since the release of Swag on July 11, reports claim that the couple's relationship has improved significantly.

According to insiders, Hailey and Justin 'have been able to finally reconnect more' during a family trip to Idaho with their15-month-old son, Jack Blues.

A source told US Weekly, the couple's tension has now eased after Justin's critical and commercial success on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.



