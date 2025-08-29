King Charles and Queen Camilla host private concert at Balmoral

The King and Queen along with other royal family members are vacationing in the Scottish Highlands

King Charles and Queen Camilla brought music to Balmoral Castle during their annual summer retreat.

According to the Court Circular, the royal couple “held a concert of music that was performed at the 2023 Honours of Scotland Service” on Thursday evening (August 28) at their Highland residence.

Those in attendance were Charles’ siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, and their spouses, Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and Duchess Sophie. Though Prince Andrew has also joined his siblings at Balmoral for the annual royal retreat along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, they were not reported to be at the concert.

Moreover, Prince William and Princess Kate were not listed among guests at the concert. The Prince and Princess of Wales were last seen at Crathie Kirk for Sunday service with the King and Queen, before likely returning to Windsor ahead of the school year for their kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Buckingham Palace has not released photos from the private event, keeping the evening behind closed doors.

The music played on Thursday originally featured at the Honours of Scotland ceremony in July 2023, where Charles was formally presented with the Crown, Sceptre, and Sword of State at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. The service included Gaelic songs, local dialects, and Scottish musicians.

Balmoral has been the royals’ summer refuge since 1852, offering privacy for hiking, fishing, barbecues, and more.