Sabrina Carpenter gives strong reaction to raunchy music criticism

Sabrina Carpenter has recently shared her strong reaction to criticism over her provocative lyrics and album cover, Man’s Best Friend.

The singer finally hit out at critics and addressed her content in her music in a new interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

“The album is not for any pearl clutchers,” said Sabrina.

However, the Espresso crooner noted, “I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves.”

“It's like it's almost TMI,” continued the 26-year-old.

Sabrina admitted being at a concert with “however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends and you can go like, ‘Oh, we can all like sigh of relief, like, this is just fun and that's all it has to be’”.

In the meantime, the two-time Grammy winner has also faced backlash for the simulated sex positions she showed up onstage while performing her song Juno on her Short n’ Sweet Tour.

Not only that, but also the album cover art itself, which features the singer on all fours while a faceless suited figure grips her hair.

Meanwhile, this hasn’t stopped her popularity, as the pop sensation Taylor Swift collaborates with Sabrina for the title track of her upcoming album, The Life of A Showgirl.

The Cruel Summer singer shared this happy news on social media earlier this month, revealing that the song is the only duet on the album.