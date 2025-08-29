Bride-to-be Selena Gomez shines in stunning bachelorette photos

Selena Gomez is giving her fans a sneak peek into her bachelorette party in Mexico, and it's been making waves on social media.

The 33-year-old singer and actress, who is engaged to Benny Blanco, shared a series of photos and videos from her celebration in Cabo San Lucas on Instagram.

The Single Soon crooner looked stunning in various white outfits, including a chic white bikini, a pearl-studded halter-neck dress, and a veil with "bride to be" embroidered on it.

Her friends, including Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Lopez, and Priscilla Marie, joined her for the festivities, which included a luxurious yacht ride, fine dining, live music, and plenty of beachside fun.

The bride-to-be shared photos of her friends enjoying the sea and sunshine, as well as decorations for the weekend, like balloons that read "Mrs. Levin" and "Bride" above her bed.

The video montage she shared featured highlights from the getaway, including a mariachi band serenading the women, a candlelit beach dinner, and a screening of Wedding Crashers on the sand.

Meanwhile, Benny Blanco was having his bachelor party in Las Vegas, where he shared several highlights on his Instagram Stories.

He posted a photo of himself sitting at a large dining table with a view of the Vegas skyline, punctuated by the Strat observation tower, and wrote, "I'll never forget this weekend."

He also shared photos of himself wearing a robe at a spa, which he described as "the most healing place on earth," and eating caviar.

Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024, after more than a year of dating. Blanco revealed that he designed the engagement ring with Gomez's input, featuring a marquise diamond in a nod to her song Good For You.

The couple is reportedly planning a beautiful and intimate two-day wedding in Montecito this September, with Taylor Swift expected to attend.