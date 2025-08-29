Jessie J cancels one portion of U.S. tour while healing from cancer

Jessie J cancels tour's US leg

Jessie J has announced major changes to her upcoming Acoustic Tour as she prioritizes her health.

The singer revealed on Thursday, Aug. 28, that she will postpone her U.K. and European shows while canceling her U.S. dates altogether.

“Unfortunately I have to have a second surgery, nothing too serious but it has to be done by the end of this year,” Jessie, 37, said in a press release.

“This falls in the middle of the tour I had booked. I’m so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better, I need to be healed.”

The tour was initially set to begin in October 2025, with stops in cities including Amsterdam, Paris, Brussels and London. Those dates will now move to April 2026, and tickets already purchased will remain valid for the new shows.

Fans in the U.S., however, will not see her on stage this time, as all American shows are canceled and refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase.

The announcement comes just a few months after Jessie J shared that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In her Instagram video on Thursday, she told fans that she underwent surgery eight weeks ago and will need another procedure soon.

“So, I’m living in the moment, I’m embracing the moment, and I’m flying with the vibes,” she explained. While admitting that she feels “frustrated and sad,” she stressed that focusing on recovery is the only path forward.

“I need to be better. I need to be healed, and I know this is the right decision to make. So, I’m postponing the tour til next year.”

Jessie also noted that while she hopes to eventually perform in the U.S., she cannot confirm when that will happen.

“I have to be realistic” about her health and the effort it takes to tour, she added.

For now, her focus remains on healing, with fans showing support as she takes time to recover before returning to the stage.