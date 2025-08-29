Jennifer Lopez gets 'blunt' review from 'Out of Sight' co-star

'Wednesday' star shares unfiltered thoughts about Jennifer Lopez

Luis Guzmán is sharing his unfiltered thoughts on Jennifer Lopez after working with her in Out of Sight.

The Wednesday star, who appeared alongside the versatile actress in the 1998 film, opened up in an exclusive interview with Hot Ones Versus.

While he was candid about his other co-stars, including Adam Sandler, Jenna Ortega, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, his response about Lopez particularly struck a chord with viewers.

He didn’t hold back, saying she was just 'ok' to be around.

For the unversed, Guzmán portrayed escaped prisoner Jose ‘Chino’ Chirino, opposite Lopez’s federal marshal character.

Meanwhile, Guzmán has reprised his role as Wednesday Addams’ father in the second season of the hit Netflix series.

Speaking to the L.A. Times, he explained how this might be the most significant role of his career.

He told the outlet, "You find out more about his fathering. I do have a whole segment with my son (Isaac Ordonez) this season. And you just see how I navigate my life as a father in all the different circumstances that we come across.”

Wednesday season two was released in two parts on Netflix, the first on August 6, and the second nearly a month later on September 2, 2025.