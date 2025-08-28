Prince Harry agrees to surrender to King Charles?

Prince Harry makes big deal with King Charles?

Prince Harry, who's set to return to the UK next month to attend an event close to his heart, has reportedly made a final decision to reconcile with the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be giving into the King Charles for the sake of his and Meghan's two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's royal future.

Harry, who's set to attend the WellChild Awards on September 8 in London, has reportedly dropped the idea of releasing a new tell-alls after a secret deal with the monarch.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of “My Mother and I,” claimed, "the Duke won’t be sharing more secrets as he seeks to extend an olive branch to the royal family."

The father-of-two's upcoming trip will end his hiatus from the UK, which has gone on for three months since he lost his legal battle for taxpayer-funded armed police protection when in the UK.

It emerges after a secret meeting between Harry's team and King Charles' aides in London reportedly took place, fuelling speculation and hopes of a potential royal reunion.

The Sussexes and the royal family's relationship has often grabbed the headlines, particularly since the Harry and Meghan stepped down as a senior members of the Firm.

A new report has suggested that Charles and Harry's royal aides met to begin "peace" talks, in an attempt to rebuild familial relationships.

The senior aides for the monarch and the Duke reportedly held a secret peace summit, reportedly took place at a private members' club in London, marking the first significant move to resolving their family feud.

However, It's unclear which royal set the meeting. It's also bein claimed that Prince William was not aware of the peace talks.

As per details, Harry's chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, attended the meeting, along with Liam Maguire, the UK head of PR for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They met with King Charles's communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae.

The initiative is being praised as a good first step. Royal fans also hope that it can be taken forward.