Princess Kate and kids' wedding car from Pippa's wedding up for sale

If your brand or product is endorsed or used by a celebrity, its value instantly double and if the endorsement comes from the Royal Family, the impact can be extraordinary.

Years ago, when Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Kate Middleton, married James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire on 20 May 2017, their nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte served as page boy and brides.

Now, the car that carried the Princess of Wales and her children to Pippa's wedding is heading to auction next month.

The vehicle, a 1960 Jaguar Mk IX Saloon, is expected to fetch between £30,000 and £35,000, reported GB News.

It will go under the hammer at H&H Classics' inaugural Kelham Hall sale on Wednesday, September 10.

This comes after Pippa received delightful news about fulfilling her dream, following King Charles granting more authority to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Pippa, who is said to be very close to the future queen, has been granted planning permission to open a nursery at Bucklebury Farm, the 70-acre estate she and her husband James Matthews bought in 2020.

The couple purchased the property for £1.5 million with a along-term vision to expand it as a family-friend destination.