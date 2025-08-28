Selena Gomez’s 'special' Cabo bachelorette party confirmed

Selena Gomez’s bachelorette party details revealed: source

Selena Gomez’s bachelorette party pictures went viral last weekend but it wasn’t confirmed if it was just a girl’s trip or her special weekend ahead of wedding with Benny Blanco.

Sources have now shared that the celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, was indeed the 33-year-old songstress’ bachelorette party.

Sharing the details of the Disney alum’s celebration, a source told Us Weekly, “It was a very fun but chill weekend. These girls have been close to her for over a decade now, so it meant the world to her to celebrate these moments with them.”

Along with the boating activity, the pals had arranged “private dinners with a chef and a villa to themselves with plenty of lounging in the sun,” as per the insider.

Gomez’s friends included Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez, in the pictures shared on Saturday.

Even though her bff Taylor Swift was not one of the attendees, the source added, “Her girlfriends went out of their way to make Selena feel really special,” detailing that there were photos of Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco, “everywhere” and had “personalized decor and outfits” as well as “fun games planned” for the chief guest.

Keeping everything according to the Only Murders In the Building star’s liking, the party was “your typical, traditional bachelorette and what Selena wanted.”

They continued, “She was radiating all weekend and was so happy to have downtime with her girlfriends. Selena is a simple girl, and the little things go a long way with her. She truly exudes happiness when she talks about Benny. She is very excited to start this next chapter with him.”

Gomez’s fiancé, 37, for his part, celebrated his bachelor party last weekend in Las Vegas with approximately 20 of his guy friends.