Denzel Washington, movie superstar, doesn’t ‘watch movies’

Denzel Washington on not watching movies anymore

Denzel Washington may be one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors, but he’s admitting that after decades in the business, he’s grown weary of the big screen.

In a candid conversation with GQ alongside filmmaker Spike Lee and co-star A$AP Rocky, the two-time Oscar winner said he doesn’t watch movies anymore and even confessed, “I’m tired of movies.”

The remark came up during a discussion about Lee’s signature "double dolly shots".

Lee’s double dolly shot is one of his most famous and recognizable filmmaking techniques.

It’s a camera movement where both the camera and the actor are placed on dollies (wheeled platforms).

As the dolly moves, the actor and the camera glide at the exact same speed. This creates the illusion that the actor is floating or being pulled through space rather than walking naturally.

While A$AP Rocky praised scenes from Malcolm X and Crooklyn, Washington was asked to share his favourites.

Instead, he admitted, “I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t,” sparking laughter from both Lee and Rocky. He went on to emphasize his point, saying, “I’m just being honest with you! I don’t watch movies, man! I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies.”

When Rocky asked if his disinterest stemmed from the fact that he makes them, Washington responded, “Probably. You know, I’m tired of movies.”

The Gladiator II star, who has appeared in more than 50 projects over his career, acknowledged just how much work he has under his belt when Lee asked about his total number of credits.

“Too many. I think 50!” he said with a laugh, though his filmography stretches even further.

This straightforward declaration follows Washington’s recent comments about award recognition, where he admitted he isn’t chasing more trophies after already winning Oscars for Glory in 1990 and Training Day in 2002.

For Washington, the focus seems less on accolades or even watching films and more on the work itself. After a lifetime on set, his honesty underscores the rare perspective of an actor who has given so much to cinema but doesn’t feel the need to consume it himself.