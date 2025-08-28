Travis Kelce’s dad shares BTS of his son’s 'surprise' engagement to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's dad offers inside glimpse into his planned Taylor Swift proposal

Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, is offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the power couple’s engagement.

The 74-year-old revealed that his son got down on one knee to propose to the love of his life about two weeks ago.

It wasn’t until August 27 that the couple decided to go public with the big news.

During an exclusive interview on The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma, Ed shared that Travis had initially invited Taylor to join him in the garden for a glass of wine, where the proposal naturally unfolded.

Further adding that the Anti-Hero hitmaker seemed to sense something was coming, he noted, “I think she knew something was up because as they approached—as they walked out there—she could see suddenly there’s a lot more flowers out there.”

He also revealed that while Travis had been planning the proposal for quite some time, he held off due to a tough few months and wanted to wait for the perfect moment.

Travis fulfilled that promise on Tuesday, August 27, when he finally got down on one knee and asked for Taylor’s hand in marriage.