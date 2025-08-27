Is Meghan Markle's life really 'so sad'?

Meghan Markle's cooking show has not gone down well with many royal experts and fans.

An expert has now slammed the Duchess of Sussex, 44, claiming she has a 'sad life' if she left the royal family only to host a cooking show.

Previously, Meghan faced a slew of negative reviews for the first season of With Love, Meghan. Despite harsh criticism and being branded 'unrealistic and out of touch,' she pressed ahead with a second series.

Amid the buzz, Meghan announced the news herself via Instagram, confirming that her Netflix collaboration had returned with a second series on August 26.

Commentator Samara Gill weighed in on Meghan's cooking show saying: 'Is this what that entire fight for freedom was about it? If it all amounts to this bland cooking show and her prancing through a Montecito orchard in linens?

'It's a bit sad in my opinion since it should be more genuine, it' s very manufactured.'

Even Prince Harry has not appeared in any of the show's new episodes but Meghan did mention him, when she revealed his customised 40th birthday gift.

She excitedly shared the present during an episode of With Love, Meghan.

The black baseball cap was embroidered with white lettering that read:' PH 40.'