Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in tears with unexpected move?

Prince Harry, who made a brief cameo in the first season of his wife's show With Love, Meghan, stayed completely off camera in season 2.

The second installment of the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle series hit Netflix on Tuesday, August 26. Notably, the Duke does not appear on camera even for a single moment.

Harry's decision has triggered heated debate, with many guessing that the move might have left the Duchess in tears, dimming her shine.

Now, the real reason behind Harry's decision to stay away Meghan's show has been revealed by a crew member.

He told PEOPLE: "Whenever Harry visited set, he was always super polite and friendly, but it was clear he wanted this to be Meghan’s moment to shine," a crew member."

It is worth noting that the 44-year-old didn't film the show at the Montecito home, where she enjoys life with Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The former Hollywood actress instead chose to film at a nearby rental.

She revealed the reason why she did not film at home, saying: "I wanted to protect that safe haven. We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments - putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day."

Meghan told the outlet: "Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!"

In season one of With Love, which premiered on March 4, Prince Harry made just one cameo, joining her at the intimate brunch party for friends and family that was featured in the final episode. While King Charles III's youngest son wasn't physically in season 2 of the show.