Meghan Markle gets candid about missing U.K. life: 'I love it'

The second season of Meghan's Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' debuted on August 26

Meghan Markle may have swapped life in London for sunny California five years ago, but she still holds onto one very British habit.

In the new season of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex revealed to Queer Eye star Tan France that she misses a particular U.K. radio station more than anything else.

“Honestly, one of the things I miss the most about the U.K. is the radio station called Magic,” she shared.

France couldn’t help but tease her. “Magic FM? Wow. Now, um, sorry to say this to you publicly, but that’s such a grandma station,” he joked. Meghan laughed it off, replying, “I’ll be that grandma. My favourite station in my car is called Mom Jeans. These are throwback, great sing-along, you forget they existed. I love it."

Meghan, 44, last returned to the U.K. in 2022 with her husband Prince Harry, 40, when Queen Elizabeth died. Their children, Archie and Lilibet, remained in California during the nearly three-week trip — the longest separation Meghan said she’s ever had from them.

“I was… not well,” she admitted on With Love, Meghan.

Since relocating in 2020, Meghan has poured her energy into her lifestyle brand As Ever and her Netflix series, as well as a few other ventures.