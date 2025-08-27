Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle come together in joyous celebration

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton put differences aside to celebrate special news

Kate Middleton and Princess Kate come together to celebrate special news despite their long bitter feud.

On August 26, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a joint post to announce their highly anticipated engagement.

The Cruel Summer singer released a series of beautiful photos from her fairytale engagement with a caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The pop star's new post surprised the world as not only her fans, the Swifties, extended warm wishes, but also celebrities, including royals, joined in the celebrations.

Among the several famous names, two royal figures, Catherine and Meghan, were on the list of those who liked Taylor's dreamy engagement photos.

Notably, the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex delighted the royal fans with their joint celebration amid Prince Harry's peace talks with his father, King Charles.

In July 2025, it was confirmed that the Duke of Sussex and the monarch's aides sat for an important meeting, which was dubbed a first major step towards reconciliation.

It has been said that if the peace talks proceed smoothly and the Sussexes refrain from making any more controversial statements, then a reunion between the Montecito couple and the royal family is anticipated to occur behind closed doors.