Meghan Markle's support for Taylor Swift's engagement sparks mixed reactions

Meghan Markle has publicly shown her support for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's recent engagement announcement.

Using her official Instagram account, Markle liked the couple's joint post, where they shared photos of their romantic garden proposal, captioned "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married".

Markle wasn't alone in showing her congratulations; Prince William and Princess Kate also liked the post using their official account. James Middleton, Kate's brother, was among the millions celebrating the couple's happy news.

However, Markle's gesture comes amidst reports that she was left frustrated at being overshadowed by Swift's announcement.

A source claimed that the reveal of Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, took attention away from the initial trailer for Markle's Netflix show's second season.

"Meghan thought her trailer would own the news cycle. Then Taylor's announcement came in like a wrecking ball," the source said, adding that Markle "saw this as her comeback moment" and was disappointed by its reception.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing photos of their special moment. The couple's post showed Swift's large diamond engagement ring, designed by Kelce with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

The engagement news coincided with the release of Markle's Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," season two, which has received mixed reviews.

This isn't the first time The Red crooner has found herself in the royal news cycle.

In June 2024, Swift met Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte backstage at one of her Eras Tour concerts. The meeting was memorable, with Swift discussing a moment where she was unsure how the royals would react as her boyfriend brandished a beer while meeting the royals.