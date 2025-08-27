Travis Kelce did sweet gesture with Taylor Swift’s parents before proposal

Travis Kelce planned Taylor Swift proposal

Travis Kelce put plenty of thought into his proposal to Taylor Swift, making sure every detail was personal and meaningful, and included the popstar's parents in a blissful way.

Before getting down on one knee, the Kansas City Chiefs star asked Swift’s parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, for their blessing, a source tells Us Weekly.

The couple, both 35, shared the happy news on Tuesday, August 25, posting romantic photos of the moment on Instagram.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they captioned the joint post.

In the photos, Kelce is seen kneeling in the middle of a rose-filled garden as Swift beams, showing off her engagement ring.

“Travis is incredibly thoughtful. He had a clear vision of what he wanted,” a second insider shared, adding that he took the lead on the design process.

“He knows her so well and what she likes — a timeless, classic, vintage touch.”

Kelce made sure to choose a style that reflected Swift’s love for elegant and understated details.

According to the insider, he was “very observant and in tune with” her preferences, ensuring the ring would be something she truly loved.

Swift and Kelce first sparked romance rumours in summer 2023 and confirmed their relationship that September when the singer appeared at one of his Chiefs games.

Now, just under two years later, the pair are officially engaged, with Kelce’s thoughtful planning making the moment even more special.