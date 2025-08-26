Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement: 'Getting married' soon

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce have finally announced engagement ahead of NFL season, saying they are getting married.

On Tuesday, August 26, Swift turned to her official Instagram to make the delightful announcement.

Swift shared pictures from Travis' romantic garden proposal along with a stunning diamond ring.

She wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and pop superstar were in headlines for their whirlwind romance.

The delightful news follows Swift’s podcast debut on “New Heights” earlier this month, where the affection between the two stars left fans guessing their future plans.

Kelce and Swift's two-year relationship kicked off in September 2023, when the singer, who's announced her new album 'The Life of A Showgirl', showed up to her first of many Kansas City Chiefs games, the NFL team on which Kelce plays, to support him.

The couple's romantic journey started with a friendship bracelet with Kelce’s phone number on it. During a 2023 episode of his podcast “New Heights,” Kelce admitted he attempted to give the bracelet to Swift at one of her “Eras Tour” concerts.

The move, according to Swift, was something she said in a 2023 Time magazine interview was “metal as hell.”