Meghan Markle reveals heartbreaking truth about Archie, Lilibet separation

Meghan Markle made an emotional confession about being separated from her and Prince Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in a new TV show.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex returned to TV screens with the release of With Love, Meghan's second season on Netflix.

In one of the episodes, in which Meghan invited British-American fashion designer Tan France, the former working royal revealed the heartbreaking separation period from her little ones.

The two discussed parenthood and the challenges that come with it.

Tan confessed, "I might die without my kids. I need my boys. If I don't see them for a couple of days. I feel like my heart is broken."

In response, Meghan said, "Oh, I know," she replied, before adding: "The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks. I was…(pauses) not well."

It is important to note that in 2022, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to stay away from their kids for almost three weeks.

The couple was coincidentally in the UK participating in charitable events when Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September.

Harry and Meghan stayed in the UK until the state funeral of the Queen, which took place on September 19.