Tom Hiddleston caught off guard by Taylor Swift mention

Tom Hiddleston found himself in an awkward spot during a live radio interview when the host suddenly mentioned his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The British actor was discussing his love for sports highlights and reading sports journalists' writings when the host unexpectedly brought up Swift's recent appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights.

"We did just find out — Taylor Swift, big fan of a sourdough recipe blog. Very, very specific, but I see how you could get into that," the host said, seemingly unaware of Hiddleston's past relationship with Swift.

Hiddleston's reaction was priceless, as he froze for a moment, looking taken aback, before muttering a quiet "Hmm" and nodding.

Fortunately, his co-star Karen Gillan stepped in to lighten the mood, joking, "I feel like that could be some kind of Easter egg though. Like something to do with the Super Bowl."

Hiddleston quickly replied, "You have a deep knowledge of the NFL," in an attempt to move the conversation forward.

Hiddleston and Swift dated for just three months in 2016, but their relationship was highly publicised.

Despite the brief romance, both stars have long since moved on. He has been engaged to British actress Zawe Ashton since 2022, and the couple has a child together.

The singer, on the other hand, is currently dating Travis Kelce, and the two have been making headlines with their adorable romance.

Swift's appearance on New Heights was a huge success, with the episode becoming the most-watched in the podcast's history.