Prince William, Kate take surprise step as neighbours raise safety concerns

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made no compromise when it comes to the safety and well-being of their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
The Kensington Palace announced earlier this month that the Wales family will be moving out of their Adelaide Cottage and relocating to the eight-bedroom property in Windsor, Forest Lodge.
Following the big news, many concerns were raised as many residents living in the vicinity pointed out that the new home sees a lot more passers-by and general public given that it is close to a famous Christmas tree market.
One of the residents of Cranbourne Hall Residential Park, the nearest neighbourhood to Forest Lodge, told Daily Mail that it’s “a less private spot than their previous home”. He expressed that the royal couple has young children and they “deserve privacy”.
However, the Prince and Princess of Wales were well-aware of the situation before making the big decision and this is reflected in the strict measures they had taken beforehand.
Two families living in the cottages next to Forest Lodge have been asked to vacate and have understood to be offered a different place to live in Windsor. Royal expert dubbed the move to be an unexpected order from the future king and queen for the neighbours.
“Close neighbours have been surprised to be ordered to leave their properties so that no prying eyes can see the Prince and Princess with their children," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.
It’s understood that there have been no eviction notices issued yet and sources assured to Daily Mail that the tenants have since moved to similar or better housing.
Meghan Markle leaves 'lonely' Prince Harry in Montecito to shine in media
Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive embarrassing blow as couple seen near Windsor
The Duchess of Sussex returns to social media with huge surprise
Royal family may retire titles due to Prince Andrew and Prince Harry's controversies
Meghan Markle was under fire after inviting Chrissy Teigen on her show
The Duchess of Sussex gave fans a sneak peek of the first episode by sharing a clip