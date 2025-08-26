Devon Walker ‘broke up’ with ‘Saturday Night Live’

Devon Walker exits ‘Saturday Night Live’

Devon Walker is officially moving on from Saturday Night Live after three seasons on the iconic sketch comedy series.

The comedian announced his exit in an Instagram post on Aug. 25, sharing a backstage photo with the caption, “Me and baby broke up.”

He went on to explain the decision with a thoughtful message, writing, “Jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages. Some last for a long time if we're lucky, but most of them are fleeting.”

Reflecting on his time at the show, Walker, 34, admitted it came with both highs and lows.

“Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f--ked up lil family,” he wrote.

During his run, Walker became known for his impressions of figures like Michael Strahan and New York mayor Eric Adams.

He also gave a nod to his fellow castmates and writers Alex English and Gary Richardson, joking that the three went from “running a bar show to working together at 30 rock!”

As for what comes next, Walker hinted at his ambitions with a mix of humour and hope.

He shared that after a trip to Japan, he has his sights set on something new, “Ideally something with Julianne Moore,” he joked, while noting his dream of stepping into a prestige drama.

Walker’s heartfelt farewell shows both gratitude and honesty about his SNL journey, closing one chapter while opening the door to new possibilities in his career.