Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco enjoy bachelors party in separate cities

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrates bachelor parties

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco marked a major wedding tradition this past weekend, though they did it hundreds of miles apart.

The couple, who got engaged in December, each spent time with friends in different cities, Gomez in Cabo San Lucas and Blanco in Las Vegas, for what many believe were their bachelorette and bachelor parties.

Gomez, 33, was spotted on a luxury yacht in Mexico on Friday, Aug. 23, surrounded by her close friends. The group danced, posed for photos and enjoyed the sunshine, with one picture capturing Gomez lounging on the side of the boat in a black strapless swimsuit and sunglasses.

She later added a pair of white lounge pants for a casual walk around town.

Back in the U.S., Blanco, 37, celebrated with his own group of friends in Las Vegas.

He documented parts of the trip on Instagram Stories, sharing snaps from a spa that he called “the most healing place on earth,” along with a lavish meal that included caviar and a box of bagels from Sadelle’s.

Posting a photo of the long dining table covered in food, Blanco wrote, “I’ll never forget this weekend,” tagging Resorts World Las Vegas.

The getaway also sparked fan conversation online when some noticed Taylor Swift was not present at Gomez’s gathering.

“I’m surprised to find Taylor isn’t there,” one person wrote, while another added, “how could you miss your close friend’s bachelorette?”

Others, however, pointed out that it may not have been an official bachelorette party at all, with one fan reminding, “it’s a rumoured bachelorette. Could just be a vacation.”

Whether or not it was officially a send-off before their wedding, both Gomez and Blanco appeared to enjoy time with their closest circles.

Their separate celebrations come just months after Blanco’s proposal, capping off more than a year of dating before the couple decided to take the next step.