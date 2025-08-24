Ed Sheeran, Barry Keoghan talk about their favourite rap album of all time

Barry Keoghan to share screen with Chris Hemsworth, Monica Barbaro in 'Crime 101'

Ed Sheeran and Barry Keoghan recently had a chit chat session, where they shared their favourites.

While doing a Q/A with each other at Complex’s GOAT Talk, the global superstar and the critically acclaimed actor spoke about their GOAT album, footballer, pop star and other things.

The Shape of You hitmaker when asked about the GOAT album, the Saltburn actor responded saying, “I mean I love 'Get Rich or Die Tryin',” the actor said.

He continued, “You know when you have the pressure of people listening to your playlists, you’re like, ‘I’m gonna throw this on because everyone gets with it.'”

When the Irish actor shared his response, Sheeran immediately recalled a funny incident where he listened to one of 50 Cents’ tracks called If I Can’t with his dad “weirdly.”

The Perfect singer opened, “I listened to that weirdly with my dad the other day.”

He shared, “I was topless with a beer in my hand, explaining to him how great ‘If I Can’t’ was because it’s not a full eight-bar chorus. It’s, like, six bars. I’m like, ‘This is genius.'”

Work Wise, Ed has just released songs from his new album "Play". Meanwhile, Barry is set to star in film Crime 101 alongside Chris Hemsworth and Monica Barbaro.