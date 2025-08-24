Smiling Princess Kate joins Prince William in first outing to Balmoral church

Prince William proved he's happy to be in the driving seat as he made his way to a church service in Balmoral today.

The Prince of Wales looked upbeat as he was snapped driving himself, with the Princess of Wales accompanying him in the passenger seat.

The royal couple, who are set to move into a bigger home, Forest Lodge, by the end of Christmas, were joined by their children, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla were also seen heading to Crathie Kirk, accompanied by the Princess Royal who recently celebrated her 75th birthday.

The monarch began his annual summer holidays at Balmoral last week along with Queen Camilla, continuing the late Queen's tradition of gathering the royal family in one place each year.

Balmoral is considered as the royal family's most private retreat. William, 43, looked sharp in a suit and tie, while the future Queen, also 43, looked elegant in a black hat, textured jacket, and a maroon top, flashing her million-dollar smile in the passenger seat beside him.

Charlotte, 10, appeared rather serious as she gazed out of the car window, wearing a cream cardigan over a polka dot dress.

Prince George, 12 and Prince Louis, seven seemed to be in deep conversation with one another.

The King and Queen appeared serious as they focused on the car journey ahead.

Last but not least, Princess Anne, 75, looked stunning in a turquoise blouse with a matching jacket and hat.