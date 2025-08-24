Prince Harry bombshell move could 'restart' conflict with King Charles

Prince Harry received a stark warning about his and Meghan Markle's potential move, which might 'restart' conflict with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

There are reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to make a documentary on Princess Diana following the renewal of their Netflix deal.

Speaking of the possible step of the Sussexes, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warned Harry about reigniting a feud with the royal family if he includes controversial content in the future documentary.

"This (a Diana documentary) could be it. We know from his memoir Spare how deep his affection for his mother was and how devastated he was at her passing. This is obviously totally understandable," he said on Express.

The royal commentator praised the People's Princess's "legendary' charity work but also recalled the bitter rift between her, King Charles and now Queen Camilla.

"If the proposed documentary featured anything controversial, it would gravely endanger the reconciliation Harry has said he wants with his family, although it would undoubtedly draw the audience Netflix wants," Richard shared.

The expert mentioned the rivalry between Diana and Camilla, and if it features in the TV show, which will have "enormous dangers for Harry’s future relationships with his family."