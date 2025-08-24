Kevin Jonas steals show with solo performance at Jonas Brothers' Boston concert

In a thrilling surprise, Kevin Jonas debuted a new solo song and performed it live for the first time at the Jonas Brothers' Greetings From Your Hometown Tour stop in Boston.

The concert, held at Fenway Park on August 23, featured special guest appearances that left fans ecstatic.

Before breaking into song, Kevin expressed his nervousness, saying, "I'm super nervous, so bare with me." The song, titled Changing on the set list, marked a milestone moment for Kevin, who has rarely performed solo in the past.

His last notable solo performance was Scandinavia during the first season of their Disney Channel series JONAS.

The Boston concert was filled with exciting moments, including:

Glen Powell's Stage Appearance: The actor joined the Jonas Brothers on stage, adding to the night's excitement.

Dashboard Confessional's Performance: The band performed hits like Vindicated and Take a Breath.

Jesse McCartney's Hits: Jesse sang his popular songs Leavin' and Beautiful Soul.

JoJo's Collaboration: JoJo joined the Jonas Brothers for Leave (Get Out) and Vacation Eyes.

Fans took to social media to express their enthusiasm, with many praising Kevin's solo performance. One user wrote: "The timeline is literally having a collective breakdown over Paul Kevin Jonas singing a solo song and it's the best night ever."

Another added, "NOTHING ELSE MATTERS KEVIN JONAS JUST SANG."

The third chimed in: "PAUL KEVIN JONAS II SINGING BY HIMSELF IN FRONT OF A STADIUM FULL OF FANS?????? I AM SO INCREDIBLY PROUD."

The Jonas Brothers' tour celebrates their 20th anniversary and promotes their upcoming album. With stops across the United States and Canada, the tour features a mix of classic hits and new music, including their latest single No Time to Talk.