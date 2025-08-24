Lady Gaga credits fiancé Michael Polansky for pre-show motivation

Lady Gaga takes internet by storm with recent update about fiancé

Lady Gaga recently revealed her source of motivation during her Mayhem Ball Tour.

The 39-year-old singer, who rose to fame with her debut album The Fame in 2008, heaped praise on her fiancé, Michael Polansky, for encouraging her ahead of the show.

During her concert in New York on Friday, August 22, the Abracadabra hitmaker, filled with emotion, said, “Right before I came onstage, my fiancé, Michael, said, ‘When you go out there, let them fill you up.’”

The Bloody Mary singer then introduced her single Hair from her second studio album Born This Way, explaining that the album holds a “very special” place in her heart.

Later in the show, the Shallow hitmaker recalled a close friend’s special remarks made ahead of her dream concert, which she said meant a lot to her.

“I’m sure all my albums could not be made without New York, but I am sure that this album would not have been made without New York,” Gaga said. “This is all of you and for all of your dreams, for maybe sometimes no more fighting, just showing up.”

This revelation comes shortly after Gaga and Polansky, 41, made headlines for their date night in New York on Thursday, August 21.

For the unversed, Gaga is currently on her Mayhem Ball Tour, which will conclude in January 2026.

Meanwhile, the Poker Face singer and Polansky began dating in 2019 and confirmed their engagement during the 2024 Paris Olympics.