Joe Jonas ex Sophie Turner is pregnant?

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner co-parent two daughters after divorce in late 2023

Sophie Turner recently appeared to be pregnant sending fans into frenzy with surprise and excitement.

The Game of Thrones actress recently shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of thriller movie Trust Thursday, August 21.

While the 29-year-old put up one picture of her covered in blood standing in front of the mirror, she posted another photo that made the fans go crazy.

In the snap, she cradles a baby bump that matches her skin tone and gives the impression that Joe Jonas’ ex-wife is expecting baby no. 3.

The fans of the English actress flooded the comment section.

“Wait what is she pregnant?” one social media follower asked in shock.

Second added, “That fake baby bump looks so real! The makeup artist/ prosthetic team needs to win an award for that alone!”

“I legit thought that bump was real! I was like howww long ago was this filmed exactly [crying laughing emoji],” another wrote.

While the recent pregnancy speculation turned out to be mere costume and make-up, Turner is a proud mother to two daughters – Willa (5) and Delphine (3) - whom she shares with Joe from the Jonas Brothers.

For the unversed, the new movie Trust released on August 22, 2025.