Madison Beer turns heads in public appearance with new boyfriend

Madison Beer sparks romance speculations with alleged new beau

Madison Beer appears to be in a new relationship with football star Justin Herbert as the two were spotted together in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old popstar was shooting a music video on Sunday in the neighbourhood of Hancock Park and the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, 27, joined her on set.

The NFL star sported a casual attire based on a navy-blue long-sleeved shirt, matching baseball cap and black trousers.

While the Selfish hitmaker donned a white nightgown from which she later changed into a white corset, completing both outfits with angel wings.

Beer was spotted greeting her rumoured beau and introducing him to her team at the set.

The Make You Mine singer posed against different backgrounds on the venue and Herbert watched the shoot.

As soon as the shoot wrapped up, the lovebirds left in Herbert’s car.

Neither Beer nor Herbert have confirmed or denied their romance so far.

The rumoured couple seems to not be following each other on Instagram, but Beer has reportedly left “likes” on his pictures posted by the Chargers official account.

Beer was last linked with social media star Nick Austin but it remains unclear when they parted ways.