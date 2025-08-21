Princess suffers a 'severe' blood infection, Royal Palace confirms

Princess suffers a 'severe' blood infection: Royal Palace

The royal palace has shared a concerning health update about the Princess, who's known as fitness enthusiast.

The palace gave first update on her condition in more than two years on Friday, saying she had suffered a "severe" blood infection.

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, the eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn, is said to have developed a severe infection. A team of doctors are closely monitoring her situation.

"The medical team said that she remains in a state of low blood pressure, requiring continuous treatment. Doctors are administering medication to stabilise her blood pressure, along with medical equipment and antibiotics to support kidney function and breathing," according to the statement released from the Bureau of the Royal Household.

The royal, affectionately known as Princess Bha, collapsed in December, 2022, while training her dogs in Nakhon Ratchasima, northeast of Bangkok. The 46-year-old has been in a coma ever since.

Soon after the shocking accident, the paramedics rushed her to a nearby hospital before a helicopter took her to Bangkok's Chulalongkorn health facility.

Bajrakitiyabha is the daughter of the king's first wife, Princess Soamsawali. She has been part of her father's inner circle since he came to the throne in 2016 and is a senior officer in the king's personal guard.

She is widely viewed as the most suitable successor for her father, who turned 70 this year. The Princess has post-graduate law degrees from two US universities and has long called for prison reforms in Thailand. She served as Thai ambassador to Austria between 2012 and 2014.

However, the King, who has seven children from four marriages, has not announced his chosen heir. Though succession rules in Thailand favour men.