Prince William, Kate Middleton head to Balmoral to join King Charles

Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children are set to join King Charles at his Highland retreat this month, according to a new report.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing to take their own children for a family break in the beautiful surroundings of the historic royal residence in Scotland.

The future king, who enjoyed happy summers at Balmoral when he was a boy, will surely miss his younger brother Harry and beloved late mother Princess Diana at the Queen Elizabeth II's favourite place.

William and Kate will join the King at his Aberdeenshire retreat, where Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, can enjoy the same open spaces and outdoor pursuits that their father did, such as long walks, deer stalking and fishing.

"My childhood was full of holidays having fun in the fresh air, swimming in lochs, family barbecues with my grandfather in command – and, yes, the odd midge," William has said.

"George, Charlotte and Louis are already aware of how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they’re beginning to create their own cherished memories there, too."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who have headed to Scotland after a busy year of official engagements at home and abroad, appear in good spirits while enjoying the annual tradition started by the current monarch's great great-great grandmother Queen Victoria and continued by his late mother, Elizabeth II.

The 76-year-old is spending this month at his Highlands bolthole, where he will host various members of his family.

The estate, with its Scots baronial-style castle and 53,000 acres of forest, farmland and moor, has been described by Prince Andrew's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie as "the most beautiful place on Earth".

It was also the late Queen's favourite residence, where she spent her final weeks before she died in September 2022.