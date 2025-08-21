Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on ad controversy amid backlash

Sydney Sweeney is speaking out about her bathwater-infused soap collaboration with Dr Squatch, a men's personal hygiene company, amidst the controversy surrounding her American Eagle ad.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Sweeney shared her thoughts on the backlash, saying, "I think it's essential to stay connected with the audience and understand their perspectives".

Sweeney's limited-edition soap, called Sydney's Bathwater Bliss, was launched in May and quickly sold out. The soap's unique ingredient - Sweeney's actual bathwater - generated buzz online, with many fans praising the actress's willingness to poke fun at herself.

The actress noted that mainly women commented on the product, and she found it interesting that they seemed to enjoy the idea of Jacob Elordi's bathwater more, referencing the viral scene from Elordi's 2023 movie Saltburn.

Meanwhile, her American Eagle ad has sparked intense debate online, with some critics accusing the ad of promoting eugenics or subtly nodding to Nazi propaganda.

The ad features Sweeney saying, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue."

The controversy has garnered attention from prominent figures, including Lizzo, Doja Cat, Stephen Colbert, Vice President J.D. Vance, and President Donald Trump, who praised the ad after learning Sweeney is a registered Republican.

In response to the backlash, American Eagle issued a statement defending the ad campaign, saying, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."