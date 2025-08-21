Kelly Clarkson returns to ‘The Voice’ after ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s death

Kelly Clarkson set to return after former husband Brandon Blackstock's passing

Kelly Clarkson has finally made her way back to the spotlight, returning to The Voice after the passing of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The 43-year-old singer, known for hosting her daytime program The Kelly Clarkson Show, is set to resume filming season 29 of The Voice, titled Battle of Champions.

During Clarkson’s absence, Jennifer Hudson stepped in and continued the rehearsals for the battle rounds.

This comes after the American Idol alum’s former husband, Blackstock passed away on Thursday, August 7, following a battle with melanoma.

A representative for the family told PEOPLE, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

In addition, the Where Have You Been hitmaker postponed her Studio Sessions residency in Las Vegas to prioritise her personal life.

On Tuesday, August 19, Clarkson returned with the first episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson after a brief hiatus.

Notably, the Grammy-winning artist is also set to begin filming season seven of The Kelly Clarkson Show in September.