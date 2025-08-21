Holly Willoughby's firm wins more time to settle tax dispute

This development comes after the star enjoyed a sun soaked escape to Portugal.

Holly Willoughby's media has been granted more time to settle a £377,000 tax bill.

Roxy Media, a production and management firm co-run by the TV presenter and her husband, Dan Baldwin, is facing winding-up proceedings from His Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

The case was first adjourned for 12 weeks in April, and another extension was granted in July, after the court heard that Holly's firm was seeking to take the case to a tax tribunal.

Roxy Media has also applied for a further adjournment to await the outcome of that appeal, which has now been granted by a judge.

Jon-Selous Borlace, representing HMRC, told the specialist court: 'The company said it filed an appeal to the First-Tier tribunal.'

ICC Judge Sally Barber allowed the adjournment 'to await the outcome of the appeal', setting the next hearing for November 12.

According to Closer Magazine, Holly is determined to make the most of this summer with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their three children: Harry, 16, Belle, 14, and Chester, 10.

Insiders revealed that the trip may be one of the 'last family trips,' their eldest son Harry joins.

'Harry took his GCSEs this year, and both Holly and Dan feel that this could be one of the last family's he comes on. So, they are making sure they spend as much time together as possible,' the source revealed.