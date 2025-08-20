Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on high alert as their home faces catastrophe

Harry and Meghan live in their 16-bedroom mansion with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California haven is facing growing wildfire risks.

A new study published in Science Advances reveals that climate change is pushing California’s fire season earlier each year, with major regions now seeing wildfires erupt up to two months sooner than in the past.

For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in Montecito with their young children — Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4 — that means their multimillion-dollar estate sits squarely in a danger zone.

Nestled between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, Montecito is especially vulnerable to wildfires fuelled by “live fuel moisture” — the dryness of living vegetation.

“Fire is now a year-round hazard, instead of a seasonal threat,” the study warns, signalling a permanent shift in the state’s landscape.

The concern has already been felt this year. The Gifford Fire, which broke out on August 1, became California’s largest wildfire of 2025.

Harry and Meghan — whose sprawling property boasts nine bedrooms, a pool, tennis court, and five acres of gardens — have already shown support for fire crews. Back in January, the couple met with Pasadena’s mayor and emergency workers battling the Eaton Fire, thanking first responders and visiting impacted families.