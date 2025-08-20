Princess Beatrice dismisses Dara Huang’s snub with meaningful gesture

Princess Beatrice, who is known to be close to her father Prince Andrew, will be returning to Balmoral Castle for the royal family’s annual gathering.

Beatrice, along with her sister, Princess Eugenie, had a tough couple of weeks after their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, made headlines for their past many scandals, reportedly leaving them “mortified”.

While the York family’s troubles don’t see an end in sight for a long time, Beatrice is planning to block out the episode during the Scottish family visit with her family.

According to royal expert, Richard Eden, Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will be arriving at Balmoral soon. Moreover, apart from daughters Sienna and Athena, the royal’s stepson Christopher Woolf has been invited to a Scottish holiday at Balmoral.

The nine-year-old, fondly known as Wolfie, last joined Beatrice during the Christmas Walk last year in Sandringham. Eden revealed that the family will be visiting the private Aberdeenshire retreat.

A family friend revealed that Wolfie will get a chance to “enjoy a wonderful holiday of outdoor activities such as wild swimming and cycling”.

Wolfie was previously with his mother, Dara Huang, for some time off and now he will be with his father.

The move comes just weeks after Dara made a rare remark about her relationship with Edoardo during Beatrice’s 37th birthday. In an interview, she touched up on coping with a breakup and continuing to work.

She said that she felt like a single parent initially as she “didn’t have a good relationship with [her] ex”.

Moreover, on the forefront, Beatrice seems have good relations with her stepson, whom she refers to as her “bonus son”. A friend of the royal said that that “she’s had Wolfie in her life since she and Edo met and has always been incredible with him”.