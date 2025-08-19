King Charles sets strict condition for Andrew during Balmoral visit

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson may have been invited to the annual royal gathering in the family’s Balmoral Castle, but there is a downside.

King Charles received a grand welcome on Monday by the Guard of Honour held by Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland. The monarch appeared in high spirits as he greeted the public and officially kicked off his break.

In unexpected turn of events, reports revealed that the disgraced Duke of York and his ex-wife Fergie had arrived on Friday, which was being dubbed as a “huge show of support”.

However, according to the royal diary editor Richard Eden, the monarch had no interest in being seen with his “toxic” brother especially after historian Andrew Lownie exposed humiliating details the Duke and Duchess of York.

Eden quoted a source from Royal Deeside sharing that Andrew and Fergie will not be staying with the family but at Craigowan Lodge, which is traditionally used as accommodation for visiting guests.

Moreover, the Andrew had “none of the security he used to have” and will be living in the lodge a mile away from the rest of the family.

Meanwhile, the King and Queen Camilla are expected to continue spending his holiday at Birkhall, his beloved retreat on the Balmoral estate.

The insider noted that it “remains to be seen whether Andrew spends any time at all with his brother”.

This could be an indication that the monarch is only trying to keep up the optics but keeping Andrew at an arm's length.

Moreover, royal experts have also claimed that Charles is worried that Andrew could write a memoir of his own after everything that happened with Harry. Hence, albeit, begrudgingly, Charles is putting up with Andrew for private events but keeping him strictly off-limits in the public.