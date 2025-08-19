King Charles honours Princess Anne with key position

King Charles gives key position to Princess Anne in his lifetime

King Charles and Princess Anne's special bond is not hidden from the world.

The monarch gave the Princess Royal an important position as a confidant, especially after he ascended the throne in May 2023.

Ahead of the balcony appearance, Anne and Charles exchanged a heartfelt moment in the Buckingham Palace Centre Room.

In a documentary, Charles II: The Coronation Year, the hardest working royal was seen entering the room and teasing her brother by saying, "Hello Old Bean," leaving the King laughing.

As per the Mirror, royal expert Robert Hardman shed light on the strong relationship of the King and the Princess Royal, calling her an "important" part of Charles' life.

The royal commentator, who was covering the historic event, recalled, "There was this sweet moment as the Royal Family were gathering to go out on the balcony for the big wave and the fly past..."

He added, "And then they came into the centreroom, which is the room that comes onto the balcony, and it was the first time they had all had the chance to chat after the service. And the Princess comes in, sees the King, and says, 'Hello Old Bean.'"

Robert shared that a sister like Anne is "so important" for the King as he faces challenges on a regular basis.

"King George V was always terribly fond of his sister; it was a very endearing connection," the author shared.

From day one, Princess Anne has been a huge support system to King Charles, especially after his cancer diagnosis. She stepped up and gave big relief to the monarch by undertaking back-to-back royal engagements.

Most recently, the King recognised her sister's determination by releasing a coin marking her 75th birthday, showcasing a key position she holds in his life.