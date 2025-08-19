Adam Scott explains why he was quitting Hollywood

Severance star Adam Scott has recently made honest admission about nearly quitting Hollywood back in the day.

The actor made an appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast where Adam revealed that he almost gave up acting after losing the role of David Fisher on HBO’s Six Feet Under to Michael C. Hall.

“It’s good that I didn’t get it because it wouldn’t be nearly as good if I had done it because he was perfect and incredible,” gushed the 52-year-old.

While speaking of Michael C, the Big Little Lies actor said, “He’s incredible, and I wasn’t ready.”

Elaborating on how close Adam was to getting the role, the Madame Web actor responded, “He and I tested for it.”

The Parks and Recreation star then stated, “That hurts.”

“It was the one where I was like, ‘I might stop doing this. I think that it’s time for me to read the tea leaves and walk away,’” mentioned Adam.

The Good Place actor further said that it’s particularly “painful” considering it was “the show” of the early 2000s, and “eclipsed all other shows” at the time of its release.

Reflecting on how the series “eclipsed all other shows” when it aired from 2001-05, Adam added, “It was the show.”

However, Adam appeared as a guest star in season two as the young David brother’s (Michael) boyfriend.

The actor added that the experience was “fun” and Michael was “lovely,”.

“But yeah, that was a blow. That was hard. But it’s also important that you have those experiences,” he concluded.