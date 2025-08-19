Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti spotted in PDA-packed yacht trip

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti began dating in 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti delighted their fans with rare glimpse into their latest outing.

The 50-year-old and the 27-year-old could be seen enjoying PDA-heavy getaway near a small island in Spain called Formentera.

The recent appearance sent the fans into frenzy who root for the couple and are always on the lookout for any update about the blossoming romance between the Titanic star and the Italian supermodel.

The couple was pictured having quality time on a yacht. The two spent time leisurely as they kissed each other sitting in the shade.

The pair then jumped off into the Mediterranean for a quick swim.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor sported black swim trunks while his girlfriend donned a zebra-print bikini.

Their latest sighting came after the Academy Award winner made bombshell claim about his love life.

While having a candid chat with director Paul Thomas Anderson, he shared that he feels emotionally much younger than his real age. He claimed to feel like he is 32 years old.

He even quipped that he ‘turned emotionally 35’ just last year.

For the unversed, DiCaprio and Ceretti secretly began dating in summer 2023. They hard-launched their relationship with Met Gala debut in May 2025.