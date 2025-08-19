Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan reunite onstage for first time after Liam Payne’s death

Shawn Mendes reflects on duet performance with One Direction's Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes is reflecting on his duet performance with One Direction’s Niall Horan in London.

The 27-year-old singer, who surprised the audience during his spectacular show on Saturday, August 16, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on their joint performance of 2016’s This Town.

He wrote in the caption, “I’ll remember this for a long time. Thank you so much London x.”

In addition, Mendes didn’t hesitate to post another video on the platform, calling the renowned band’s Horan to the stage as he announced, “Everybody please welcome Mr. Niall Horan to the stage.”

The two quickly rose to embrace as the crowd roared in excitement.

For the unversed, this marked the first time Horan stepped out in public for a concert following his bandmate Liam Payne’s tragic death on October 16, 2024.

Paying tribute to his “amazing friend” at the time, he wrote, "It just doesn't feel real. Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure."

On professional front, Horan wrapped The Show: Live on Tour just days before Payne’s death.