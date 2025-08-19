'Euphoria' star Colman Domingo reveals horrifying incident from past

'Euphoria' star Colman Domingo reveals shocking moment from past

Euphoria star Colman Domingo opened up about a shocking experience that he faced in Mexico City.

The 55-year-old actor revealed that he almost joined a cult - a group of people who share unusual or extreme religious, spiritual, or social beliefs and try to control their members’ lives - while thinking he was just talking to a friendly group of people.

The star revealed that he realised something felt off and quickly stepped back.

Domingo shared the story on Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals with host Josh Scherer. When Scherer joked about him moving to Malibu and joining a cult, the actorlaughed and said, “I almost joined a cult in Mexico City, but that's another story.”

He continued explaining, "It was just a group of nice people, and then I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is weird. What’s up with you guys?’”

After that encounter, Domingo did more research about the group and confirmed that it was indeed a cult. He added, “There’s always something a little off, and you just have to listen. This is my first encounter. But as I did research and found out more about them, I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s a cult.’”

Scherer, 33, who is best known for hosting Mythical Kitchen on YouTube, also shared his own near miss. He said, “I was about to talk to a cult the other day, and then they tried to get me to join. I said no, and they were just like, ‘No, I think you really should.’ And then I was like, ‘Don't mess with cults, man,’” before skating away.

However, Colman's experiences left fans surprised and fascinated by the actor’s close call in Mexico City.