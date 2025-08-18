Buckingham Palace issues statement after Prince Harry's secret letter

Prince Harry delivered a deeply personal letter as King Charles and Queen Camilla led VJ Day service

Buckingham Palace has issued an official update about King Charles hours after it was revealed that Prince Harry secretly placed a letter at the VJ Day remembrance service led by the King and Queen.

On Wednesday, August 18, the Royal Family’s official Instagram account revealed the first details from the 76-year-old monarch’s annual retreat to Balmoral Castle.

“The King has arrived at Balmoral Castle where he was welcomed by a Guard of Honour held by Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland,” read the caption, accompanied by a series of pictures of the King, dressed in a kilt, looking lively as he was met with a grand welcome by officials and fans alike.

Also present to greet Charles was the mascot of the Regiment: a Shetland pony called Corporal Cruachan IV.

The statement continued, “The King’s arrival continues the long tradition of Monarchs spending their summers at Balmoral, which began with Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the mid-1800s.”

The update comes hours after GB News first revealed that Prince Harry had secretly delivered a letter and a wreath through a friend at the Burma Star Memorial in Staffordshire to pay his respects.

The Duke of Sussex had reportedly instructed his friend to wait until Charles and Camilla departed before discreetly placing the letter.

In the deeply personal message, Harry, 40, paid respect to his late grandfather: "For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign. He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has praised Harry’s subtle move as a “touching gesture” that was “appropriately handled.”