King Charles greets Mascot Pony Cruachan at Balmoral welcome

King Charles has officially begun his summer stay at Balmoral, receiving a traditional Highland welcome to the Scottish estate.

Dressed in a tartan kilt, the monarch carried out an inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of his Aberdeenshire residence.

The reception marks the King’s formal arrival at Balmoral, where generations of the Royal Family have spent their summers, and signals the start of his annual stay in the Highlands.

He received a warm Highland welcome upon his official arrival at Balmoral, where he was greeted by the charming mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The diminutive Shetland pony, Corporal Cruachan IV known fondly as the regiment’s mascot, nuzzled into the King’s hand during the inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, at the gates of his summer residence.

Subdued yet ceremonial, the moment struck a poignant contrast between tradition and lighthearted affection in the Scottish Highlands.

King Charles wore a classic kilt and jacket, inspected the guard of honour and watched as the Pipes and Drums of the Royal Corps of Signals welcomed him with stirring, traditional music.

The gathering also echoes the deeply personal traditions he inherited; the late Queen shared humorous encounters with Cpl Cruachan, creating a legacy of warmth and levity that the King now carries forward.