Prince William, Kate Middleton receive message ahead of Forest Lodge move

Prince William and Princess Kate, who were named the two most popular royals in the UK, have seemingly surprised the public with their unexpected move ahead of major transition.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are being prepared for their destined role by the Palace, will be moving into their new home, Forest Lodge. Kensington Palace made the announcement on Friday.

The property is located on the grounds of Windsor Great Park in a much-secluded area. The future king is not buying the eight-bedroom property but will be paying the monthly rent and the restoration cost from his own pocket. The property remains under care of Crown Estate.

To maintain their privacy, the Waleses have issued notice to the tenants to move out of their cottages while work is being done at the Lodge.

“They were told to move out. I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move,” an insider told Mail on Sunday. They noted that the tenants were given better alternatives before getting the request and not eviction notices have been issued yet.

A report in the Express UK shared that William and Kate are showing their true side with how they are managing their move.

“In a move showing the couple's true colours, they are paying for the move to the new home themselves and rent at no extra cost to the taxpayer,” it stated.

The praise seemed well-deserved as to how the pair have conducted themselves in a tough position.

Moreover, the surprising request is made out of necessity as the couple “don’t want any Tom, Dick or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there.”