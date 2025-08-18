Martha Stewart to star in ‘Real Housewives of New York’?

Martha Stewart sets record straight as ‘Real Housewives of New York’ rumour circulate

Martha Stewart cleared the air as rumours about her casting in Real Housewives of New York continue to swirl.

Sources claimed that the 84-year-old ‘is in talks with Andy Cohen to become a New York housewife’, as per Page Six.

Stewart’s longtime representative, Susan Magrino uncovered the truth in a statement to the outlet.

“She says she is not a ‘Housewife,’” Magrino refuted the online as well claims in print that she was being approached by Bravo executives to star in season 16 of reality TV series.

Apart from Stewart herself, a Bravo rep also shut down these casting rumours.

Even though the Martha star won’t appear in the show, she has had past associations with it

She has a long history and complicated dynamic with Bethenny Frankel which began when the latter made appearance on the show, The Apprentice: Martha Stewart.

Frankel later emphasized to Stewart at a party that there was no ‘bad blood’ between the two.

“Martha, I’m not mad at you. You’re like an ex-boyfriend that I hate, but I’m still in love with,” she said to her.

Another link with the franchise is that in 2017, Stewart alleged that Luann de Lesseps’ then-husband Tom D’Agostino Jr. never returned a pie dish he had taken from her.

For the unversed, the entrepreneur is currently overseeing multiple projects.

One of the projects is her new skincare line called Elm Biosciences which she will launch in September 2025.